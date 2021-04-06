Maryland

Suspect Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Frederick, Maryland Shooting

Police said the suspected gunman drove to Fort Detrick and was killed there after a shooting at a Maryland Business park

By Julio Cortez

A shooting at a Maryland Business park Tuesday left two people critically injured and the suspect dead, police said, while the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors.

The shooter went into a business, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. He could not say whether the shooting was inside or outside. He said after that shooting the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was killed there. The first shooting happened at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe,” Lando said.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

