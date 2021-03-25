Santa Clara

Suspect Accused of Writing Racial Epithet on Santa Clara Building Sought by Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Santa Clara Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of writing a racial epithet on a building that was previously used by a Chinese software company.

The vandalism happened at 1:35 a.m. on March 14 along the 3000 block of Lakeside Drive, police said. The building was vacant at the time, but the signage for the software company was still visible.

Police said the front door of the business was vandalized with writing "directed at the Chinese community."

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Eric Lagergren at 408-615-4823

Back in January, the business was targeted by possibly the same suspect, police said. In that case, the suspect left an item marked with anti-Chinese epithets at the business' front door.

