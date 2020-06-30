Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbers Assaulting Street Vendor in Long Beach

Police were seeking the public's help Tuesday to find two armed suspects who robbed and assaulted a street vendor in Long Beach.

The robbery occurred Monday about 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue, near East 14th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The robbers punched and struck the street vendor with a firearm, police said. He suffered blunt force trauma to his upper torso and was treated at the scene.

Witnesses attempted to intervene, but one of the robbers brandished a firearm at them.

The robbers stole cash and a cellphone from the victim then fled in a tan Mercedes-Benz coupe, police said.

Both robbers were described as 20-to-25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with medium builds, police reported.

One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and the other, who had a handgun with an extended magazine, was wearing a gray sweater and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects was encouraged to contact Long Beach Police Department Robbery Detective Eric Hubbard at 562-570-7464.

Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.