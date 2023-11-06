Part of Sunset Beach closed after reports of aggressive sharks

A stretch of Southern California beach was closed Monday after reports of aggressive sharks in the area.

Part of Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach was closed after a young whale was beached and people reported aggressive sharks, the city said. The beach and ocean were closed Sunday afternoon for one mile in each direction of where the aggressive shark activity was reported.

The closure is expected to continued until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal," the city said. "In speaking with those in the area, beachgoers reported seeing splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center picked up the whale Sunday night, but the severity of its injuries required it to be euthanized.

The shark and whale sightings were reported around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Lifeguard Tower 22, between 24th Street and Admiralty Drive, according to a statement on X by the city of Huntington Beach.