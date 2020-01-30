Stunning Grass Art in Pleasanton Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

An ordinary patch of grass at a Bay Area park has been transformed into a stunning tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who, along with eight others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California last weekend.

Situated next to a baseball diamond at a park in Pleasanton, countless blades of grass were bent in certain directions to reveal the 115-by-92 foot image of the smiling basketball superstar in his No. 24 Lakers jersey.

Kelli Pearson and her husband Pete Davis spent about one hour Wednesday morning creating the touching tribute to the 41-year-old star, who was beloved by people around the globe.

"What an amazing person," Pearson said. "A father, a husband. Just to people, charity, you name it, the guy was just amazing."

Pearson and Davis specialize in large format printing on turf. The "TurfPrinter" technology they use blows air to bend the grass in a designed direction that, when light hits it, unveils an image, which can only be seen from above.

They expect Bryant's image to last for about two days before the grass naturally straightens out.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.

"It's just a tragedy," Pearson said. "I just couldn't believe it."