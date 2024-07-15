Universal's world-famous Studio Tour celebrates its big 60th anniversary

What to Know The world-famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood opened July 15, 1964

The theme park shared some vintage photos of Glamor Tram and iconic backlot attractions

Visit the theme park through Aug. 11 for several special 60th-inspired sights, like a King Kong backdrop; the Studio Tour is part of your Universal Studios Hollywood ticket

HOLLYWOOD IRL: The notion of spying the cinematic workings of a movie studio was a pretty fanciful one back around the middle of the last century. You usually had to read about your favorite actors and film sets in magazines, for venturing to where the movies were actually made was a dream that couldn't be realized. That all changed when the first trams toodled through the Universal Studios backlot in 1964, the year the Studio Tour began its legendary roll through the cinematic splendors of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. You might have caught a thrilling glimpse of a celebrity performing a scene or walking to their dressing room, but, even if you didn't, you'd encounter all sorts of silver-screen-y sights, some created specifically to thrill tram guests.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD... is honoring its celebrated Studio Tour's milestone year in 2024; tour fans can stop by through Aug. 11 and view a throwback Glamor Tram and its awesome old-school awnings, pose for a picture in front of a King Kong backdrop, and eek-out over the park's first "JAWS" shark. "The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. "The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way."

STUDIO TOUR CELEBRATION: The theme park also shared some fabulous photos of the early trams, providing historical peeks at the studio as it was about halfway into its history. True, Universal Studios is well over a century old, and some way-way-way-back visitors also got a very early peek at Carl Laemmle's nascent studio. But the on-the-go tram tour we know today, the airy adventure with all of the energetic attractions, is a stellar 60. Happy anniversary, Studio Tour!

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Before-your-eyes effects have always played a role in the Studio Tour.

The house from 1960's hit horror film "Psycho" has long been a fan favorite on the tour.

Universal Studios Hollywood Wending by buildings you've seen on television or the silver screen is always a thrill; today, Studio Tour guests might ooh/ahh over Courthouse Square, an area that was thrillingly employed in the "Back to the Future" films.

Other favorite attractions over the decades have included "Return of the Runaway Train" (1976), "Earthquake — The Big One" (1989) and, of course, a perennial favorite of the sharkiest sort: a splashy "JAWS" cameo.

The Studio Tour is roaming the backlot daily at Universal Studios Hollywood; experience Tinseltown lore and experience some beloved attractions now. Eager to savor some of the 60th-themed fun? Visit the Universal City theme park through Aug. 11, 2024.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.