Students Return to Class a Week After School Shooting

A week after a mass shooting on the King Estates Campus in Oakland, hundreds of students returned to class Wednesday and they were welcomed by significant security changes.

The changes consisted of police on site along with multiple security guards.

BayTech Charter School is back in class for the first time a week after a mass school shooting at King Estates campus. Rudsdale also located on the same campus is closed until further notice. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/dpFismBdNB — Velena Jones (@velenajones) October 5, 2022

"They bend over backwards to make sure the kids feel safe and are safe, so I feel good," said Cindy Barisone, a BayTech parent.

Barisone said she's waiting to see what happens when Rudsdale, one of the other three schools on the King Estates campus, reopens tomorrow.

"Right now they are closed. We have done everything that we can," she said. "I feel they are safe. If that school reopens, that is a different story."

BayTech is making security changes of their own, including multiple check points for pick-up and drop-off, license plate verification to drive on campus and more on-site security.

They are also removing students from spaces shared with the other schools on campus. They want to implement more changes, but they will need district approval.

"What is frustrating to me is we want to give the best that we can give to our kids, and at times we just can't give them the best because of outside forces and adult behavior," said Dr. Seth Feldman, Superintendent and Executive Director at BayTech.

Parents said they are happy with what BayTech has done, but are critical of the district and how little was done after prior incidents on campus.

"It took for this to be a mass shooting in our backyard for people to be like 'Oh God, we should probably do something'," said Michael McDaniel Jr, a BayTech parent.