Student who killed 1 in Nashville school partially live-streamed the shooting

The teenager who fatally shot a student at a Nashville high school partially live-streamed the incident, according to the platform, and he was influenced by internet content that authorities described Thursday as “harmful and objectionable."

The 17-year-old gunman, who wounded a second student before taking his own life, fired 10 shots from a 9mm pistol 17 seconds after he entered the cafeteria at Antioch High School, southeast of downtown Nashville, on Wednesday, the city's police department said in a statement Thursday.

The shooter's mother dropped him off, the department said, correcting an earlier comment from the police chief that he took the bus to school. Before opening fire, he went to a nearby bathroom and posted social media photos, police said.

The attack was partially live-streamed on the streaming platform Kick, the company said in a statement Thursday. The account that posted the video was quickly banned and the company removed it, according to the statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“Violence has no place on KICK,” the company said. “We are actively working with law enforcement and taking all appropriate steps to support their investigation.”

A pistol with seven rounds was recovered from the cafeteria floor, the police department said.

The gun the shooter used was bought by someone in Arizona in 2022. That person was not identified by police, who said the weapon had not been reported stolen.

The gunman, Solomon Henderson, appears to have left behind two documents totaling 339 pages that homicide investigators are reviewing, the police department said.

It is clear that he was “significantly influenced by web-based material, especially that found on non-traditional sites that most would find harmful and objectionable,” the statement says. “The FBI is working closely with the MNPD in the ideological influences portion of this investigation.”

The department has not publicly identified a possible motive in the shooting.

Authorities identified the 16-year-old student who was fatally shot as Josselin Corea Escalante. A 17-year-old male student suffered a graze wound to the arm and was treated at a local hospital and released.

A student who was in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting described a terrifying scene, telling NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville that he hid behind garbage cans before fleeing through a back door.

"I saw people getting shot, on the ground, bleeding and stuff," the student told the station. "I tried to help these people who was falling, getting pushed."

An artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection system installed at Antioch school failed to detect the gunman's firearm, officials said Thursday.

The system, Omnilert, partly relies on the schools' existing camera network, but it did not pick up the shooter's gun because of his proximity to those cameras, school spokesman Sean Braisted told reporters during a news conference.

"It wasn’t close enough to get an accurate read and to activate that alarm," Braisted said, adding: "It's not going to work in every instance, in every spot based on where that weapon might be visible."

The system was instead activated instead by police brandishing their weapons during their response to the shooting, he said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: