Havana

Strong Explosion Rocks Hotel in Havana

The powerful explosion damaged the hotel in the Cuban capital. Reports of injuries or fatalities are not yet known

A powerful explosion damaged a historic hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion destroyed part of a hotel under repair in Cuba's capital.
It was not immediately clear if there were deaths, though the semiofficial website Cubadebate reported that nearly clinics were treating people who had been injured and that several ambulances had gone to the scene. It said a school next door had been evacuated.

Video footage showed people pulling what appears to be a body out of the rubble.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

No other information was immediately known.

