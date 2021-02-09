Stroll the Sunny Sunnylands Gardens for Free

What to Know Rancho Mirage

The gardens reopen on Feb. 17, 2021

Wednesdays through Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME... begins in just over a month, which means many minds will turn to the outdoors, as in spending sweet time in the open air, soaking in some toasty rays, and admiring plants that bloom, sway, bewitch, and delight. California bursts with such places come the springtime, but only a few boast an impressive array of sizable succulents, beautiful barrel cactuses, and vibrant palo verde trees. And fewer still are free, making such a spot a true gem worthy of our attention, our time, our daydreams, and our must-visit, bucket list-based goals. For many people, Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage is that perfect place. The destination, the former estate of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, has been been closed in recent months in response to the pandemic, but on...

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17, the vast and airy alfresco spaces will reopen to visitors. "Guests are welcome to stroll the gardens, relax on benches, or take a self-guided audio tour of the gardens," is the good word from Sunnylands, which also shared its safety precautions on this page. Need a quick bite? Walk-up orders, placed outside, will be available at the café. As for indoor spaces? The restrooms and Gift Shop may be visited, but spending time touring the estate's inside spaces must wait for a future day. If you're thinking of calling upon the area before spring officially arrives, expect soft mornings, pleasant afternoons, and colorful pops of wintry color, thanks to the desert flowers that make a strong pre-spring showing around the airy expanse.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE? Sunnylands is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.