San Jose Street Vendors on Edge Following Attacks

Many San Jose street vendors are on edge after two attacks have been reported in five days.

Both attacks on vendors were caught on camera with each incident going viral on social media. Officials said the two attacks are not connected.

Vendors who spoke to NBC Bay Area on Monday said they are concerned, but add they really do not have a choice but to keep working.

Police are still looking for the suspect in Thursday's incident, where a man attacked a hot dog vendor and left him unconscious after a concert at the SAP Center.

Bay Area influencers and vendors are working hand in hand as they condemn the latest string of attacks on street vendors and thank the community for standing up for them. Stephanie Magallon reports.

Carlos Rencoco told NBC Bay Area sister station Telemundo 48 that he regained consciousness after paramedics arrived. The attacker was allegedly upset because he made a big purchase and wanted a free hot dog as part of the deal.

“I still have some pain on my head and my face,” said Rencoco.

His recovery has been tough but he’s preparing himself to go back to work all while working with police to identify the attacker.

“That's the only work I do, that's the only way I can make money to bring it to the house,” he said. “I feel blessed, with a lot of people helping me with money with work.”

Police said on Saturday vendor Carlos Sanchez was attacked by an auto parts store owner who ordered him to leave the property outside the business on Old Bayshore Highway.

Sanchez said the suspect struck his barbecue grill with a baseball bat and then struck him.

Police arrested 43-year-old Kenny Ho, who is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

“On behalf of Celebration Nation, we are looking for resources on the local state and federal level to be able to get him legal representation and give him a chance of applying for the U Visa and give him a chance of citizenship,” said Flor Martinez Zaragoza of Celebration Nation.

Local activist like Zaragoza were among the first to offer aid, taking Sanchez to the hospital

"It's incredibly disturbing," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said of the attacks.

Mahan is pledging more protection for street vendors.

"We are going to do our best to step up patrol presence and keep a closer eye on this," Mahan said. "We want to keep our street vendors safe."

Mahan is encouraging vendors to email his office with any concerns at mayor@sanjoseca.gov.

Activists, local leaders and influencers spoke out on social media with the hashtag #ProtectStreetVendors.

“We need to do everything we can to support our street vendors,” said Senor Barragan.