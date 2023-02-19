San Jose

San Jose Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Attacking Street Vendor With a Baseball Bat

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a man who they said attacked a street vendor in San Jose Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Highway around 10:40 a.m.

A food vendor said he was attacked with a baseball bat by an employee of nearby business Intex Auto Parts, police said.

After investigating, officers arrested a 43-year-old man for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the suspect also tried to move the victim’s car by force, so police added an attempted carjacking charge. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The victim did not want to receive medical attention, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

This is the second attack on a food vendor in San Jose in the last few days.

A man selling hot dogs outside the SAP Center Thursday was brutally beaten by a man who demanded free food.

U.S. & World

Alec Baldwin

5-Year Firearms Enhancement Dropped in Alec Baldwin Shooting Case

Syria

Two More Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, With New Reports of Building Collapses

The victim was left with a fractured nose, three loose teeth, and a bruised eye and face.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us