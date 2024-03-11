rain

Here's how much storm water Los Angeles captured in February

February storms brought record rainfall to Los Angeles. How much was captured for the city's water supply?

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River.
Damian Dovarganes/AP

More than 13.5 billion gallons of storm water was captured during days of historic February rainfall Los Angeles, according to the LA Department of Water and Power.

That's well beyond the 8.4 billion gallons captured in February 2023. The storms fueled by atmospheric river as they moved over the Pacific Ocean delivered record rainfall in Los Angeles over several days.

The 13.5 billion gallons of water is enough to serve nearly 165,000 households for one year, according to the LADWP. It is the equivalent of filling more than 20,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Storm water captured before it reached the Pacific is purified and reused as one of several sources of water in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Aqueduct, built in 1913, brings water from the Eastern Sierra. Relying on gravity instead of pumping stations, the aqueduct spans more than 230 miles from the Owens Valley to Los Angeles.

The LADWP also purchases water from the Colorado River and State Water Project, a system that delivers water around the state. Groundwater stored under Los Angeles in natural aquifers and recycled wastewater also are part of the city's supply.

The historic storms came with more than a month to go in California's wet season and brought much-needed rain following a dry start to winter. Even Death Valley National Park has a lake large enough for kayaking.

The vital Sierra Nevada snowpack, which normally supplies about 30% of California’s water when it melts, also has rebounded after a dismal start.

