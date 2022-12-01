Storm Expected to Bring In Several Feet of Snow to the Sierra

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra.

This includes Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.

The warning went into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Tahoe area and the Sierra in California as far north as Susanville and as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Caltrans on Thursday afternoon reported portions of Interstate 80 in the Sierra were closed due to spinouts.

View latest traffic conditions from Caltrans here (note you'll need to input highway number).

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Reno, Sparks, Carson City and surrounding areas from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. Up to 2 inches (5 cm) of snow is expected on the valley floors with up to 7 inches (18 cm) in the foothills including Virginia City.

The heaviest snowfall is expected at Tahoe on Thursday, when as much as 3 inches (7.6 cm) an hour could produce whiteout conditions.

“Travel will be very difficult with hazardous conditions,” the service said Wednesday. “Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages.”

Between 10 to 20 inches (25-50 cm) of snow is forecast around the lake, with 1 to 2 feet (30-61 cm) at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters). Sustained winds as high as 45 mph (72 kph) may gust to near or above 100 mph (160 kph) over Sierra ridges.

Happy first day of meteorological winter!



We received 5.7" (14.5 cm) of #snow overnight and heavy snow is continuing! We're expecting another 20-30" of snowfall (51 - 76 cm) today and another big shot of snow this weekend, the perfect start to winter!#CAwx #CAwater #Weather pic.twitter.com/hPCEuzfBJJ — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 1, 2022