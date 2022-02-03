Stories From You: “Why I Quit My Job”

NBC readers tell us why they quit in the midst of a pandemic driving The Great Resignation.

By Andrew Williams

By Andrew Williams

The last year has seen a surge in job resignations fueling a trend experts are calling “The Great Resignation.” Despite the pandemic, the number of people quitting their jobs hit a record high in November. We gathered stories detailing why people are leaving their jobs from readers like you through a short survey. 

Want to share your story with us? Take the survey here.

Resignation Trends During the Pandemic Deviate From Previous Recessions

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve Economic Data
Credit: Andrew Williams/NBC

Source: NBC readers
Credit: Andrew Williams/NBC

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us