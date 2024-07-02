As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, those who are running behind on some errands might wonder what will be open or closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

While some stores may remain open during the federal holiday, others might have reduced hours or close completely for Independence Day, so it's important to plan accordingly.

Here are some major retailers and offices that will be closed or open on July 4:

Banks & post offices

Banks: Most banks will be closed, but ATMs and some services may remain available.

USPS: Post offices will be closed on July 4 and there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service available for the holiday.

FedEx: FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.

UPS: There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.

Stock market: The stock market will be closed for the holiday.

Costco: All U.S. warehouses are closed for the holiday.

What's open on the Fourth of July?

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Retail stores

Grocery stores

Aldi: Check your store's hours here.

Check your store's hours here. Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Check your store's hours here.

Check your store's hours here. Cermak Fresh Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Food 4 Less : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Kroger : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Publix: Stores will be open during normal business hours.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Mariano's : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Meijer : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Stores will close at 6 p.m. Tony's Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Convenience stores and pharmacies