Stop AAPI Hate Survey Reports Over 11,000 Hate Incidents Since Start of Pandemic

What to Know A total of 11,467 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported since the start of the data collection on March 19, 2020.

One in five Asian Americans and 1 in 5 Pacific Islanders in the U.S experience hate incidents, according to the report.

Verbal or written harassment was the highest reported type of hate incident.

A total of 11,467 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S have occurred between March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2022, according to a report done by the research and advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate.

The organization is a group comprised of the LA-based AAPI Equality Alliance, the San Francisco-based Chinese for Affirmative Action and San Francisco State University. They have collectively been tracking hate incidents against AAPI since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is the second report to come from the organization this year. The first was released earlier this year and recorded 10,905 hate incidents between March 19, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

This report breaks down where incidents have happened, who they are happening to and effective solutions towards stop hate incidents.

Percentage of Types of Reported Hate Incidents

Of the types of harassment included in the report, the majority of the incidents were verbal hate and/or written speech (67%). Physical assault was the second most common hate incident with 17%, the report said.

Other types of incidents were avoidance or shunning (16%), online misconduct (9%), coughed or spat on (8%), and job discrimination (6%).

Each type of hate incident included subcategories, which allowed for the percentages to add up to more than 100%.

States with the Largest Number of Reported Incidents

California, the nation's most populous state, and New York had the highest number of incidents of the 20 states with the largest number of incidents, according to the report. California had 4,333 reported incidents while New York had 1,840. Washington was right behind with 556 and Texas came after with 446 incidents.

While states with fewer than 100 reported incidents were not included, Colorado (138) and Arizona (123) reported the fewest amount of hate incidents.

Percentage of Ethnicity of Individuals Reporting Incidents

Those who identified as Chinese reported the highest number of hate incidents (43%). Those who identified as Korean were the second highest to report (16%) and Filipino were the third highest (9%).

Japanese (8%), Vietnamese (8%), and White (7%) individuals also more commonly reported incidents.

The total number of percentages exceeds 100% because individuals could self-identify with more than one ethnicity.

Most Effective Solutions in Addressing AAPI Hate

The solutions were chosen based off of a combination of data and what the AAPI community identifies as effective solutions.

Of the eight different solutions, education (53%) and community-based solutions (58%) were reported as the most effective.

Other effective solutions included were; civil rights legislation and enforcement (46%), more law enforcement (30%) and more leaders speaking out against discrimination (29%)

As of now there are nine states that have passed legislation that will require Asian American content to be included in the K-12 curriculum.

California introduced two bills in February, that was backed by the organization, which aims to combat violence and harassment against women and other vulnerable populations in public spaces.

By collecting data the group hopes to "leverage the power of collective data to advance equity, justice and power; dismantle systematic racism; and build a multiracial movement to end AAPI-hate."

For the full report, visit here.