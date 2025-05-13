Steph officially ruled out of Warriors' Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Dub Nation didn't receive the news they wanted to hear ahead of the Warriors' Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minnesota, as star point guard Steph Curry will remain sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Golden State officially listed Curry as out for the team's win-or-go-home game against Minnesota on Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. ET NBA injury report -- the fourth consecutive game Curry will miss after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 6.

Curry is set to be re-evaluated Wednesday, and the Warriors, down three games to one in the series, desperately need him back if they manage to defeat the Timberwolves in Game 5 at Target Center. After Golden State's 117-110 loss in Game 4 on Monday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr offered a vague answer on Curry's potential return Wednesday when asked if the two-time NBA MVP would be permitted to play if he felt like he could go.

"When are we giving the update?" Kerr asked, looking at Warriors PR personnel. "Wednesday, we'll have an update."

Draymond Green appeared to advise his longtime teammate not to return before he's ready shortly after Kerr's answer during his own postgame press conference.

“Nah, we’re not going to Superman this thing. If he’s in a place where he can play, I’m sure he will,” Green told reporters.

“Him and Rick [Celebrini] and everyone else will figure that out, but we don’t need Superman. You got to play the long game, so, if he can, we know he will. But there’s no pressure. We got to find a way to win whether he plays or not.”

While Curry won't be on the floor in Game 5 -- bad news for Golden State's struggling offense -- there still is hope he could return for Game 6, should the Warriors make it that far.

