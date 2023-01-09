Statue of Late Vicente Fernández Coming to Plaza Alameda in Walnut Park

A statue of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández will soon welcome visitors to Plaza Alameda in Walnut Park.

The nonprofit Asociación de Jaliscienses Unidos en Acción and Plaza Alameda will unveil the statue on Feb. 10. It will depict Fernández on a horse and is an exact replica of the statue located at the tomb of the late crooner, said AJUA secretary Jannette Navarro.

“The intention is to offer our community an image of this great idol who captured the hearts not only of Mexican but also of other Latinos for generations,” AJUA members said.

The statue was forged by artist Sergio Garval, also known as “la Güera.” It’s three meters tall, weighs two tons and was overseen by Fernández while he was still alive, Navarro said.

“We started this project two years ago and it has gone through different phases, from the sketches, the plastics, the models, the enlargement of the piece, the clay model, the different interviews wer had with Mr. Vicente to get closer to the ideal of this piece,” Garval said in a 2022 interview with the “Ventaneando” show.

Doña Cuquita, Fernández’s widow, will attend the statue’s unveiling and may be joined by other family members, including Vicente Fernández Jr., Navarro said. However, she noted that other family members’ attendance has not yet been confirmed.

Plaza Alameda, in collaboration with AJUA and the restaurant Don Chente, were in charge of the cost to make and transport the piece. It will travel from Guadalajara, Mexico, and AJUA representatives will receive it in El Paso, Texas, after which it will make its way to Los Angeles.

It’s expected to arrive at Plaza Alameda Feb. 1, where it will be placed on a waiting pedestal.

The statue is just one tribute paid to the late “Chente” around Southern California since he died Dec. 12, 2021.

A street in Pico Rivera was renamed “Avenida Vicente Fernández” in August of last year. In Boyle Heights, a section of Bayle Street between First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was renamed Vicente Fernández Street.

In Pacoima, muralist Hector Ponce added a painting of the late artist in the neighborhood’s “mural mile.”

Lee esta historia en español aquí.