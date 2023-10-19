State Department issues worldwide caution advisory to US citizens

The State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory Thursday, due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and subsequent protests, the State Department is urging Americans to be on high alert if traveling anywhere abroad.

U.S. citizens should stay vigilant in tourist locations, follow the department on social media and enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and make those citizens easier to locate during an emergency overseas.

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Earlier in the week, the State Department raised its travel advisory alert to Lebanon and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions."

The State Department has directed U.S. citizens who are looking for help departing Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon to fill out a crisis intake form.