impeachment

Starr, Dershowitz Expected to Join Trump Impeachment Defense Team

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and prominent defense attorney Alan Dershowitz are expected to join President Donald Trump's legal defense team for the Senate impeachment trial, according to a source familiar with the matter, NBC News reports.

Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel.

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

U.S. & World

impeachment inquiry 54 mins ago

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins Amid New Ukraine Revelations

Iran 3 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Troops Were Hurt in Iran Strikes, Contradicting Trump

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDONALD TRUMP
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us