Starbucks' iconic red holiday cups are back. See what's new on the 2024 holiday menu

Your coffee run is about to get a little more festive: Starbucks red cup season is officially here.

The coffee giant will begin selling its famous red holiday cups for the 2024 season Thursday, according to a release. It's popular holiday menu also hits Starbucks shops Thursday, with returning fan favorites and new drinks, the release said.

The new menu comes after leaked reports of a potential holiday menu circulated online, teasing a slew of new, holiday-themed refreshers.

According to Starbucks, the holiday menu for 2024 includes eight drinks, plus several cold foams and six food items. At least four of the food items are new, Starbucks said.

The holiday menu also includes seasonal whole bean coffees and festive drinkware and gifts.

Here's a look at Starbucks' full holiday menu.

New: Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

New: Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher

New: Cran-Merry Drink

Fan-favorite: Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

New: Turkey Sage Danish

New: Dark Toffee Bundt

New: Penguin Cookie

New: Snowman Cake Pop

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Sneak peek at the Starbucks red holiday cups for 2024

This year’s theme is “Merrier Together,” which the coffee giant says relates to its whole holiday campaign, with a palette that pairs Starbucks’ green and cranberry red with soft pastels inspired by fondant icing. Graphic elements take inspiration from vintage holiday ornaments, peppermints and other holiday favorites, Starbucks said.

In addition to the red cups for 2024, Starbucks on Nov. 7 will also launch festive drinkware and gifts, and its highly anticipated holiday menu, which typically includes fan-favorite and new holiday-themed drinks.

The new holiday cups come as Starbucks recently announced it will soon do away with extra charges for non-dairy milk and implement efforts to create "fewer, better," menu offerings, in hopes of bringing consistency to each drink and lower the amount of time it takes to make each drinks, since baristas will have fewer recipes to remember.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.

Last month, Starbucks announced new "Wicked"-themed beverages. The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).