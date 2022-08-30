Man Accused of Installing Hidden Cameras in Walnut Creek Starbucks Appears in Court

The man accused of hiding cameras inside a Walnut Creek Starbucks made his first court appearance Tuesday to face more than 80 felony and misdemeanor charges.

Steven Novelli, 54, appeared in a Martinez courtroom for the first time since being arrested last week.

He's accused of installing hidden cameras inside the bathroom of the Starbucks on Main Street.

The district attorney’s office said the cameras were hidden under the sink inside of a unisex bathroom and were pointing directly at the toilet.

Basir Solayman of Danville said he’s been going to that Starbucks for 20 years.

“Well that’s horrible,” he said. “A lot of kids come here, families come in here.”

His daughter added that many of her friends go shopping in the area and will usually hang out at that specific Starbucks.

“I know so many girls go to that store and come and get Starbucks over there and probably use that bathroom,” the teenager said.

The DA said they’re not ruling out the possibility that other businesses may have also been targeted.

“It’s in Downtown Walnut Creek,” said Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney, Chris Sansoe. “Next to several child facilities, such as ballet school. It's next to several shopping areas, for example, Broadway Plaza"

So far, police say they've identified 39 victims who went to the Starbucks on June 4 and July 23.

Anyone that was at that Starbucks on those days and have any information, should contact the Walnut Creek Police Department.