A Benicia bakery is taking its Star Wars fanatical devotion to the next level.

The owners of One House Bakery made a replica of the iconic Han Solo character played by Harrison Ford out of dough. It is all part of the North Bay city's 15th annual scarecrow contest. Dozens of businesses along First Street are participating in the event.

Downtown visitors have until Oct. 23 to vote on their favorite.

Check out the bakery's Instagram post below to check out "Pan Solo" and more!