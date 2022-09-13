Stagecoach Country Music Festival Tickets Go on Sale This Friday

Check your calendars, country music fans: tickets for the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio go on sale this Friday.

The festival will take place from April 28 to April 30, bringing three days' worth of country music stars to the stage of the Empire Polo Club.

Nowhere better to be than Stagecoach 2023 ☀️👢 Passes on sale Friday, 9/16 from 10am PT at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i pic.twitter.com/DBqNzi1o0G — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 12, 2022

Who is performing at Stagecoach?

Headliners include Luke Bryan on Day 1, Kane Brown on Day 2, and Chris Stapleton on Day 3, with appearances from other popular artists like Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Nelly, Brooks & Dunn and the Turnpike Troubadours.

The Compton cowboys will also make an appearance as "very special guests" at the festival.

The event, put together by Goldenvoice, began in 2007, and has taken place every year since then except for 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

How much do Stagecoach tickets cost?

General admission prices range from $389 plus fees for the first tier of passes with no shuttle services or hotel stays included, to $1,499 plus fees for access to a standing room only pit area in front of the main stage.

VIP packages range from $1,249 plus fees to $2,749 plus fees.

Parking passes, shuttle passes, and locker reservations are also available at an added cost.

Click here for more pricing information about the Stagecoach Festival, and here for general information about food, hours, conduct rules, and safety policies.