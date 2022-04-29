The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returns to the desert east of Los Angeles after a two-year break.

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined performances for the past two years, but this year's event is scheduled to start Friday and run through the weekend. Can't make it to Indio? There's a YouTube livestream available so you can watch from home.

Here's what to know.

When is the Stagecoach Country Music Festival?

The weekend of music starts Friday and continues through Sunday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Doors opened at 11 a.m. with performances from Spencer Crandall on the Spotlight Stage and Amythyst Kiah at Palomino Stage set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to plan your day and view a map of the grounds.

Who is headlining at Stagecoach?

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will headline this weekend's concert event.

Who else is performing at Stagecoach?

Here's a look at the full lineup and the days to catch your favorite performer.

Are there COVID safety rules at Stagecoach?

No. Like the Coachella Music & Arts Festival the previous two weekends, there is no vaccination, testing or masking requirements for Stagecoach. COVID-19 testing will be available at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Can I watch Stagecoach from home?

Yes. Performances will be available on the event YouTube channel. The livestream will start Friday at 3:30 p.m.