California Stadiums, Theme Parks Could Reopen in April Amid Covid

California stadiums, theme parks and outdoor concerts can reopen as early as April 1, officials said Friday.

It was welcome news as the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324 quickly sent out a statement applauding the announcement to reopen Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure.

"Our Disney cast members are heartened by this good news today that the Disney parks will be reopening in a month," said Andrea Zinder, president of UFCW Local 324. "They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives. Our priority will be to continue to work closely with the Governor and Disney to ensure our members are kept safe from COVID-19 infections on the job as the parks reopen."

The California Attractions and Parks Association said in a statement that the news is encouraging news for amusement parks.

"Today’s announcement from the Newsom Administration is very encouraging news for California’s amusement parks," the association's Executive Director Erin Guerrero said. "Parks now have a framework to safely and responsibly reopen. We appreciate the Administration’s willingness to work with the State’s theme on the finer details of the plan so parks can responsibly reopen soon, putting people safely back to work and reinvigorating local economies."