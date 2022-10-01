Downtown LA

Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery at Downtown LA's Santee Alley

Two people were taken into custody a short time after the stabbing in downtown Los Angeles' Santee Alley shopping area.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Darsha Philips

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday during a robbery at a business in downtown Los Angeles' Santee Alley.

Two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing. 

The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. The victim in his mid-50s was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers.

He died at the scene. 

The victim was apparently in a fight with the attackers, who were taken into custody a short time after leaving the scene, police said. Witnesses identified the victim as the owner of a Santee Alley business.

The victim ran after the robbers and confronted them before he was stabbed, witnesses said.

Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available.

