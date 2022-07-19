1 Injured, 1 Detained in Stabbing at SFO Baggage Claim Area: Police

A man was stabbed multiple times at San Francisco International Airport, and the suspect was detained early Tuesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At about 4:55 a.m.. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 at SFO, police said. The officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Soon after, officers tracked down and detained a man connected to the stabbing, police said. It is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the public, they said.

SFO flights were not affected, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.