St. Patrick's Day Fun Flowers in Gold Country

What to Know Murphys is located in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada

A parade and celebration will take place on March 19, 2022

The charming village is also known for wine tasting, eateries, and shops

THE GOLDEN STATE... is famous for its galas, its gleeful goings-on, its glad-hearted happenings, and a host of holiday celebrations that are as sunny as the state's character. And within these colorful categories? There are the towns and villages that are synonymous, in many minds, with particular times of the year. Nevada City always throws a lively Mardi Gras parade, and Halloween, around West Hollywood, can be rollicking, to say the least. And when St. Patrick's Day (sham)rocks our world? The green scene pops up in Gold Country, in Murphys, one of the most charming and history-famous burgs in the region.

AND IN 2022? The big parade will roll through the heart of town on Saturday, March 19. This is the 29th go-around for Murphys Irish Day, which, in addition to a pageant-filled procession, features artisans aplenty, and food for sale, and plenty of convivial sights. Murphys School of Music will perform at Murphys Community Park, while businesses and local shops will be open (and all of those well-known tasting rooms, which add merriment to Murphys throughout the year). Important to ponder, before you go? Parking can be a challenge during the event, so investigate hopping on a shuttle at Ironstone Vineyard, which is looking mighty daffodil-y as spring begins.

FOR ALL THE DETAILS... on this delightful tradition, one of the longest-running St. Patrick's Day festivities on the West Coast, dance in the direction of the Murphys Irish Day site now.