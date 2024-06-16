Missouri

Man drives stolen truck past security gate and onto St. Louis airport runway during police chase

The man was jailed Thursday and remained in custody on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

FILE - Tarmac at St Louis Lambert International Airport
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A Missouri man has been charged with driving a stolen truck onto a runway behind a plane that had just landed at St. Louis' airport while fleeing police before eventually crashing into an officer's car.

The Thursday morning incident was detailed in court documents that were filed Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Prosecutors say the man took a utility truck that was sitting unlocked and running and drove onto the airport through a closed security gate.

He went on to block a plane from using a taxiway before officers approached with guns drawn. He briefly exited the truck and asked officers what was going on before jumping back in and speeding away.

The man nearly struck an officer before driving onto a runway behind a plane that had just landed and sped up.

Then officers used their vehicles to redirect the truck, and it spun out. But the man kept going until he crashed into a police car head on.

But the man still didn't take his foot off the gas pedal until an officer pointed a rifle at him and ordered him out of the truck.

He was jailed Thursday and remained in custody Sunday. He faces numerous charges including first-degree property damage, assault and resisting arrest by fleeing.

