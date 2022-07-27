sriracha

Where's the Sriracha? Irwindale Factory Still Feels the Effects of Chili Shortage

Assembly lines that usually produce 18,000 bottles of the hot sauce an hour are down to just one conveyer belt a day.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Huy Fong Foods, Inc. factory in Irwindale has slowed production of Sriracha because of an unprecedented chili shortage caused by the drought.

In 2013, the American hot sauce company expanded to a 650,000-square-foot building, with orders growing exponentially worldwide.

Fast forward to today, assembly lines that usually produce 18,000 bottles of Sriracha an hour are down to just one conveyer belt a day.

David Tran, the founder and owner of the company, said it has never been this bad, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Relevant

sriracha Jun 9

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns of Shortage Lasting Through the Summer

AAPI Heritage Month May 11, 2021

David Tran's Sriracha Can Still Crow Over Its Place in the US Market

By the company's estimates, it is only at 10% of its pepper product coming in. And with increased demand for the famed hot sauce, Huy Fong Foods, Inc. thinks it is already two years behind in production.

But Tran said he is working hard to keep all of his employees, even though less work has meant more maintenance on machines.

The company expects pepper production to pick up next month through November.

"We're hoping we'll get more chilis to come the fall season," Andrea Castillo of Hoy Fong Foods Inc. said.

This article tagged under:

srirachaIrwindale
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us