The Huy Fong Foods, Inc. factory in Irwindale has slowed production of Sriracha because of an unprecedented chili shortage caused by the drought.

In 2013, the American hot sauce company expanded to a 650,000-square-foot building, with orders growing exponentially worldwide.

Fast forward to today, assembly lines that usually produce 18,000 bottles of Sriracha an hour are down to just one conveyer belt a day.

David Tran, the founder and owner of the company, said it has never been this bad, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the company's estimates, it is only at 10% of its pepper product coming in. And with increased demand for the famed hot sauce, Huy Fong Foods, Inc. thinks it is already two years behind in production.

But Tran said he is working hard to keep all of his employees, even though less work has meant more maintenance on machines.

The company expects pepper production to pick up next month through November.

"We're hoping we'll get more chilis to come the fall season," Andrea Castillo of Hoy Fong Foods Inc. said.