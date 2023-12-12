Sports Illustrated publisher fires CEO in latest round of exec terminations following AI scandal

The publisher of Sports Illustrated, The Arena Group, announced Monday that CEO Ross Levinsohn has been terminated in the latest round of firings at the company in the wake of an AI scandal.

Levinsohn will be replaced in the interim by Manoj Bhargava, the founder and CEO of Innovations Ventures known for creating the 5-hour energy drink, The Arena Group said in a statement.

Though a reason for Levinsohn’s termination was not shared, the company said its board “took actions to improve the operational efficiency and revenue of the company.”

It comes after the company terminated operations president and COO Andrew Kraft, media president Rob Barrett and corporate counsel Julie Fenster last week.

Sports Illustrated fell into hot water in November after an article on science and tech news site Futurism accused the former sports news giant of using AI-generated content and author headshots without disclosing it to their readers.

