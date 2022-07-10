Spirit Passengers Safe After Brakes Overheat, Briefly Catch Fire Upon Landing

Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane’s brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta on Sunday, airport officials said.

The brakes in the landing gear of Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited upon landing, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wrote in a tweet about the incident. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire and the plane was towed to the gate for passengers to disembark, airport officials said.

🚨At 925 am today, brakes in the landing gear of @SpiritAirlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited. @ATLFireRescue put out the fire and the aircraft was towed to gate D2 where passengers disembarked. There were no injuries reported and operations have not been impacted. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 10, 2022

Spirit Airline said one of the brakes on the plane overheated. No passengers were injured, the airline said.

Video posted on social media showed smoke coming from under the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Spirit Airlines plane.. on fire at ATL? pic.twitter.com/NZV9PAwapJ — Alaina Hardie (@trianglegrrl) July 10, 2022

“The aircraft was towed to the gate where guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance,” a statement from the airline read.