Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns

Special Counsel Jack Smith has resigned from the Justice Department on Friday, officials said in a court filing on Saturday.

The move was expected ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking the oath of office, NBC News reports.

Smith’s report on Trump’s alleged involvement in 2020 election interference is expected to be released soon. Trump has denied the allegations.

“The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10,” a government court filing said in a footnote.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The footnote was part of a Justice Department filing in which the government asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, not to extend a restriction that is temporarily blocking part of Smith’s report from being released.

Trump had been indicted on charges related to allegations that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election results. He had entered a not guilty plea before the case was dropped. The federal charges, brought by Smith, were dismissed after Trump was elected in 2024. The Justice Department has a longstanding policy not to prosecute a sitting president.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Jack Smith’s office had been evaluating the best path for winding down its work on two federal criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump.