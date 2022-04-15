SpaceX is set to launch a rocket just after sunrise Saturday from the California coast.

The Falcon 9 might be visible from around Southern California after it launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. The launch is scheduled for 6:27 a.m., just minutes after sunrise.

Click here to watch live coverage of the launch, which will carry a reconnaissance satellite into orbit. Depending on weather conditions and trajectory, rockets can often be seen from Southern California after lift-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was previously scheduled for Friday morning, but was delayed to allow teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data reviews, SpaceX said on Twitter.

After the launch, SpaceX will again attempt to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket being used in the mission by landing it back at the Central Coast base. The rocket will be used in future missions.

This mission will mark the first time a previously used rocket booster has been employed for an National Reconnaissance Office launch. The rocket was used in a reconnaissance satellite launch in February, also from Vandenberg.