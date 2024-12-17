SpaceX launch sends rocket into early morning sky over California coast

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off early Tuesday morning from the California coast in a National Reconnaissance Office mission.

The rocket launched at 5:19 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara and carried an undisclosed number of NRO satellites into space.

The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship at sea.

The National Reconnaissance Office is part of the United States Intelligence Community and an agency of the United States Department of Defense. The NRO designs, builds, launches, and operates U.S. federal government reconnaissance satellites

The rocket and its exhaust plume are sometimes visible for hundreds of miles as it soars along the coast, if skies are clear. Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays against the backdrop of a darkened sky.