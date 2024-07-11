SPACEX

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch Thursday evening

Liftoff is targeted for 7:35 p.m. with backup opportunities leading up to midnight.

By Staff Reports

Susanne Strauss

A SpaceX rocket is slated to launch from the Vandenberg Space Force station in California Thursday evening.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:35 p.m. for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket and is used to transport satellites and people into Earth orbit and beyond.

There have been a total of 352 total Falcon 9 rocket launches, 283 of which have had reflights.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Watch the live stream of the rocket launch here.

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us