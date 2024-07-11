SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch Thursday evening

A SpaceX rocket is slated to launch from the Vandenberg Space Force station in California Thursday evening.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:35 p.m. for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites.

The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket and is used to transport satellites and people into Earth orbit and beyond.

There have been a total of 352 total Falcon 9 rocket launches, 283 of which have had reflights.

Watch the live stream of the rocket launch here.