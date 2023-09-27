See space shuttle Endeavour before its big move at the California Science Center

California Science Center visitors have just about three months left to see space shuttle Endeavour before it moves to a new permanent home.

The shuttle, which arrived at the Exposition Park venue in 2012, will remain on display at its current location until Dec. 31. That will be the last chance to see the shuttle until the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public.

The shuttle display offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the artifacts that ventured into the realms of space aboard Endeavour. Endeavour Together explores the shuttle program's strong connections to Southern California and exhibits the journey of the shuttle's external fuel tank from New Orleans to its destination at the California Science Center.

California Science Center Rendering of Space Shuttle Endeavour installation

Endeavour will be moved into a new 20-story tall vertical installation, featuring the key components of a shuttle ready for launch. The installation will be the first of its kind outside of a NASA facility.

Cranes will be used to stack each of the launch system elements.

Visit Exposition Park to explore a journey through time and space to gain a deeper appreciation for the monumental achievements of the space shuttle program.