Southwest passengers evacuated after engine fire forces flight's return to Houston

The cause of the fire was being investigated, the FAA said

 A Southwest Airlines flight had to be evacuated on Thursday after an engine fire forced it to return to a Houston airport.

The flight was leaving Hobby Airport on its way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when it was forced to return around 11:15 a.m. due to the fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

When the plane landed, firefighters extinguished the blaze as well as a small grass fire near the runway, the fire department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported. The flight crew helped the 134 passengers evacuate the plane, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Passengers exited the aircraft on a taxiway at the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, the FAA said.

The airline was working to get all passengers to their final destination in Mexico.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew in responding to this situation. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees,” Southwest Airlines said.

The engine fire comes as air travel is under heightened scrutiny following a series of crashes and mishaps. Federal officials have tried to reassure travelers that flying is the safest mode of transportation, and statistics support that.

