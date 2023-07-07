airlines

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

Flight 3316 from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon

Planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say. 

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us