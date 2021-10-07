South Lake Tahoe

South Tahoe Councilman Arrested for DUI Denies Having Meth

The arrest report said troopers had obtained “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine.”

By Associated Press

A South Lake Tahoe city council member arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of controlled substances denies he had any cocaine or methamphetamine.

California Highway Patrol troopers arrested Councilman Cody Bass at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Meyers Agricultural Station on U.S. Highway 50 south of Lake Tahoe. The patrol said it was responding to a report minutes earlier about an “extremely intoxicated driver” in a Tesla on US 50 near Twin Bridges.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In addition to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the patrol said he was charged with possessing methamphetamines for personal use and possessing cannabis or cannabis products while operating a motor vehicle. The arrest report said troopers had obtained “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine.”

Bass told the Tahoe Daily Tribune the patrol’s report was issued “before the lab tested the substances in the car.”

U.S. & World

Mitch McConnell 14 hours ago

Senate Votes to Extend Debt Ceiling Until Dec. 3

DONALD TRUMP 8 hours ago

Senate Report Details Trump's All-Out Bid to Overturn Election Results

“I absolutely did not have cocaine and I absolutely did not have methamphetamine and the lab results will show that,” he told the newspaper. He declined further comment.

Bass’ term on the city council expires in November 2022.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Lake Tahoe
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us