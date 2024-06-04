Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.0 earthquake in South Pasadena shakes parts of Southern California

The latest shaking comes two days after a magnitude-3.5 earthquake in the same area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An magnitude-3.0 earthquake centered in South Pasadena caused shaking Tuesday June 4, 2024 in the San Gabriel Valley.
USGS

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake centered in South Pasadena caused shaking Tuesday in the Los Angeles area.

The quake, reported at about 3:05 p.m., was in roughly the same location as a magnitude-3.5 earthquake on Sunday. Light shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles.

The USGS recorded three earthquakes in the area since Sunday's shaking with Tuesday's being the largest magnitude.

Aftershocks, smaller earthquakes after a larger earthquake or mainshock in the same general area, can occur days and even years after the mainshock. Their frequency decreases over time.

