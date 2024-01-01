South Korea

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung injured in knife attack, officials say

A police official in the southeastern city of Busan said the injury to Lee Jae-myung was non-life-threatening

By Hyung-jin Kim and Jiwon Song | Associated Press

Lee Jae-myung
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

South Korea’s opposition leader was injured by a knife-wielding attacker Tuesday, officials said.

A police official in the southeastern city of Busan said the injury to Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s Democratic Party, was non-life-threatening. A male suspect is in custody, the official said.

Photos of Lee showed him on the ground surrounded by people. In the images, someone is seen pressing something against Lee’s neck.

Another image shows Lee being carried on a stretcher outfitted with what appears to be a neck brace.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The official described the wound as less than half an inch long. Lee was conscious and experienced little blood loss, the official told NBC News in an interview.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Korea
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us