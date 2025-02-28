South Carolina man killed by family member's shotgun booby trap, police say

A South Carolina man was shot and killed by a shotgun booby trap allegedly set up by one of his family members, police said on Tuesday.

Jordan Dove, 34, was wounded by a shotgun blast upon arriving to a vacant home on Monday in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, a town about 35 miles south of Columbia, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Dove was transported to a nearby hospital by emergency personnel before succumbing to his injury later that day, the sheriff's office said.

"It was believed at the time, the residence may have been booby trapped," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "A perimeter was set around the residence as deputies slowly made entry into the home where they encountered a shotgun that was rigged at the back door to go off once any one attempted to gain entry."

"A further sweep of the residence showed the front door was barricaded shut with no other occupants inside," the statement said.

The sheriff's office added that the home belonged to one of Dove's family members. Authorities said that charges will be forthcoming to a man they identified as Alfonzo Brown, who they said is currently incarcerated.

"This was a very dangerous situation that appeared targeted at law enforcement," Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is yet another example of the dangers faced by law enforcement everyday."

The sheriff's office said on Thursday it did not have any additional information available on the investigation, but said that there is no current threat to the public.

