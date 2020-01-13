Temecula

Someone Placed Razor Blade Under Door Handle in Temecula, Other Razor Also Found

"The investigation revealed that the razor blades were placed in a manner likely to cause injury," police said.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Razor blades placed at two locations in Temecula, including on a car door where the blade could have inflicted injury, prompted an investigation by Riverside County sheriff's detectives, who called Monday for community assistance to identify potential suspects.

Sheriff's Sgt. Albert Martinez said that about 11 a.m. Thursday, a resident in the 41000 block of Carleton Way was preparing to get into his car when he spotted "razor blades affixed to a door handle."

"The investigation revealed that the razor blades were placed in a manner likely to cause injury,'' Martinez said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 1 hour ago

House Votes Wednesday to Send Impeachment Articles to Senate

Meghan Markle 5 hours ago

UK Leader Says Royal Rift Over Harry-Meghan Plans Can Be Settled

The following morning, a resident in the 31000 block of Daniel Way found a single razor blade on the hood of his vehicle, according to the sergeant.

No one was hurt in either instance, and Martinez said it is not believed that the incidents are related. The two locations are close to five miles apart.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Southwest
Station at 951-696-3000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Temeculainland empire
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us