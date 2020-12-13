Some Recovered Covid Patients May Need Heart Screening Before Exercising Again

With Covid-19 linked to heart muscle inflammation known as myocarditis, doctors are concerned about patients returning to physical activity safely. Exercising with myocarditis can lead to irregular heartbeats and sudden cardiac death, a well-documented worry with athletes, NBC News reports.

But which people who’ve had Covid-19 are at risk? And who should be screened with a battery of heart tests before being cleared for exercise?

Those questions were a main focus of a recent virtual sports medicine conference sponsored by the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

Doctors want to ensure that athletes and recreational exercisers who’ve had Covid-19 can return to physical activity as safely as possible after their recovery, but much still needs to be learned about this new virus, Dr. Carrie Jaworski, director of the division of primary care sports medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago, said at the conference on Dec. 5.

“The main issue is really the cardiovascular implications, which quite honestly we’re still figuring out,” she said.

