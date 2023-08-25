Solvang's pastry-eating contest is a sweet September staple

What to Know Danish Days in Solvang

Sept. 15-17, 2023

Free æbleskiver-eating contests will take place on the mornings of Sept. 16 and 17; æbleskiver breakfasts are also popular draws

WHEN YOU SAY "86"... in a restaurant, you're likely sharing the news that the eatery has run out of a particular dish. But if you're talking about the 86th Annual Danish Days, you're going to be talking about æbleskiver, the sweet that's synonymous with Solvang, the famous festival's longtime home. But while it may be the 86th anniversary of this whimsical weekend-long party, the æbleskiver will never be 86'd in Solvang, for you can find the goodie headlining several dining destinations around town. In fact, the puffed pastry is one of the culinary stars of the celebration, starring at both the time-honored Æbleskiver Breakfasts and the Free Æbleskiver-Eating Contests. What's your pleasure, a morning meal that includes the option to add Danish sausage to your pastry-laden plate for an additional fee? Or the complimentary contest, one that finds participants' faces doused in jam and powdered sugar?

SO VERY HARD TO CHOOSE: There are other delectable options to explore as you wend along Solvang's charming streets, with wine-centered stops and elegant establishments giving gourmands a wider range of experiences. But for people who love pastry, Danish Days are very much about this little hefty ball of chewy bliss. You'll want to get the times and places for both the breakfasts and the contests, but just keep Sept. 16 and 17 in mind. True, the festival opens on Friday, Sept. 15, and you can find æbleskiver to buy, but the doughy splendor really kicks into delicious gear on Saturday and Sunday. For all of the costumed happenings and LEGO-riffic larks that festoon this decades-old delight, click.