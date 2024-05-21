This popular Solvang pastry has its own breakfast parties; tickets are now on sale

What to Know Solvang Danish Days

Sept. 20-22, 2024; the popular breakfasts take place on Saturday and Sunday

$10 Æbleskiver Breakfast; $12 Æbleskiver Breakfast with sausage; advance tickets are recommended (lines often form on-site)

THE DATE SHAKES OF THE DESERT, the s'mores of the mountains, the drippy ice cream cones that lend our ocean boardwalks so much chill character: The Golden State is packed with snacks, the delicious morsels that we instantly associate with particular locations. And around a certain windmill-dense destination, a wine country burg that is also famous for a jam-topped pancake of the puffiest variety? It's got to be the æbleskiver, the traditional Danish pastry that is as Solvangian as the Big Red Clog, the Nisse of Christmastime, and a tub of butter cookies. If you've strolled through Solvang, chances are you've savored the chewy, mouth-melty, dough-tastic delectable, but if you long to embrace that a certain æbleskiver-flavored enchantment, you'll want to attend one of the popular Æbleskiver Breakfasts during Solvang Danish Days.

THE SEPTEMBER CELEBRATION... is still dancing down the road — autumn will officially begin during the 2024 festivity — but tickets are now on sale for the beloved breakfasts. Securing your place in advance is always recommended, as the weekend-long lark can truly bustle, but how to choose "with sausage" or "without"? You can ponder that as you make your way over to the ticketing site. It isn't all about the dough show, though; jam ladled atop your pastry puffs will add fruity zing to the whole appetizing affair while powdered sugar makes a yummy cameo. And if you want to join the sweet 'skiver scene on both days? Well, you'll need two separate tickets: The Æbleskiver Breakfasts will take place on the Saturday and Sunday of Danish Days. When not dining on this toothsome confection, make your way through the vibrant festival, a village-wide party that includes LEGO brick displays, a parade, music, and the Viking Beer Garden.