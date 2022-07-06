Body Recovered From Artificial Lake Outside SoFi Stadium

A body has been recovered from an artificial lake outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood after a search by dive teams.

Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Security camera video showed someone jumping into the lake, but not resurfacing, authorities said.

Fire-rescue personnel and a dive team gathered on one side of the lake in front of the stadium. Sonar was used to scan the lake for the body.

The Inglewood Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation, said a news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m. to provide more details.

#LASD SEB divers on scene assisting @Inglewood_PD with sonar and dive operations in search of a body in the lake at SOFI Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NmfHpHwzFs — SEB (@SEBLASD) July 6, 2022

The mixed-use development on the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack has more than 20 acres of public parks and open space. The lake is part of the SoFi Stadium recycled water project. There are 27 recycled water connections at the stadium site, including the two decorative lakes that serve as irrigation reservoirs for the surrounding park.

The lakes have a depth of about 15 feet.